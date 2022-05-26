ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lathrop, MO

Edith F. Webb

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLathrop resident, Edith F. Webb, 95, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Memorial...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Lennie Elizabeth Lukehart

Lennie Elizabeth Lukehart, 85, of Brunswick died Thursday, May 12. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 3 at Breshears Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in the Asbury Cemetery in Keytesville. A visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
KMZU

Viola May Walker

Viola May Walker – age 78 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday morning, May 30, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 AM, Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at McCrary Cemetery south of Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
GALLATIN, MO
KMZU

James “J.W.” Wade Withrow

James “J.W.” Wade Withrow, 69, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to PAL (Progressive Alternative Living). Memories of James and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

Jonathan Lawrence Greenwood

Jonathan Lawrence Greenwood, 56, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022 at his home in Brookfield, MO. Jonathan was born January 12, 1966, son of Michael Carl and Nancy Ann ( Altomare) Greenwood in Los Angeles, CA. John was a member of the First Christian Church and served as a deacon, elder, and felt honored to help in any capacity at the house of God. He was a firm believer in God.
BROOKFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Lathrop, MO
Lathrop, MO
Obituaries
KMZU

Laura Nell Johnson

Laura Nell Johnson, age 88, a lifelong resident of Braymer, Missouri, became an Angel and began her external life with our Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 5:45 p.m. with her children by her side. Laura was born the daughter of Rolla and Julia (Davis) Collins on...
BRAYMER, MO
KMZU

Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a Friend of Bill where he was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Motorcylce accident injures three in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY – Three motorcyclists were injured in an accident investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning. Public Information Officer Erik Holland says the crash on 92 Highway in the roundabout at 45 Spur occurred as the motorcycles were traveling westbound on 92 highway. Two St. Joseph residents on one motorcycle, a 55-year-old male and 40-year-old female were transported to an area hospital with serious injures. The 53-year-old operator of the second motorcycle from Kansas City was treated on the scene for minor injures. The third motorcyclist, a 39-year-old male from St. Joseph was transported to a hospital via air ambulance with potentially life-threatening injuries.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Empty house burns in Bosworth

BOSWORTH, Mo. — Firefighters responded to a fully involved structure fire in Bosworth early Tuesday morning. The alarm came out just after 4:00 a.m., that a caller reported the abandoned house on Snow Street was engulfed in flames. The first unit on the scene reported the structure had partially collapsed and was indeed fully involved. They asked for additional manpower to help protect neighboring properties.
BOSWORTH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inurnment#Stith Funeral Home
KMZU

MoDOT Hosting Public Meeting

Public Meeting: MoDOT hosting public meeting on June 14 regarding MO Route 7 and Interstate 49 intersection improvements. CASS COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be hosting a public information meeting regarding an upcoming intersection improvement project at MO Route 7 and Interstate 49. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harrisonville Community Center located at 2400 S. Jefferson Parkway in Harrisonville. Please note that this is an open house style meeting and NO formal presentations will be made. Those interested can attend the meeting anytime between the advertised hours to ask questions, learn more about the project, and leave comments.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Livingston County Library Adult Summer Reading Program

May 31, 2022 – Starting June 1 and running through July 30, adults at the Livingston County Library can participate in our summer reading program: Oceans of Possibilities. This year we will again be using Beanstack to log books online; Beanstack can be downloaded for free from your app store or you can create an account online at https://livingstoncountylibrary.beanstack.org on June 1. Paper logs will be available for anyone not using Beanstack. Readers will earn virtual badges and be eligible for weekly prize drawings, with a grand prize winner announced at the end.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Boonslick Regional Library 2022 Summer Reading Programs

SEDALIA, Mo.- The Boonslick Regional Library is once again providing Summer Reading programs to promote summer reading to youth with goals regarding fun, engaging, and interactive programs that get kids excited about learning and reading. All branches will start sign up June 1st. Catie McLaughlin, of Boonslick Regional Library, offers us more information of what the program includes and why it’s such a great opportunity for the kids.
KMZU

MoDOT Scheduled Ramp Closure

CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will close the ramp from southbound Interstate 29 to northbound I-35 for shoulder repair work beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. All work is weather permitting. For potential...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KMZU

Odessa man and teen injured in Johnson County ATV crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — An Odessa man is moderately injured and his teen rider was treated for minor injuries at the scene after an four-wheeler crash in Johnson County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Allen Hilburn, 38, failed to navigate a westbound curve at 1276...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Simple Traffic Stop Turned Police Chase and Drug Bust in Bates County

AMSTERDAM, Mo. – An Amoret man faces drug charges after attempting to elude police. A Bates County Sheriff’s press release alleges that on Saturday, May 28, Justin Blake Kimbrough fled from law enforcement on his motorcycle when a sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations. Kimbrough stopped to let a female passenger off the bike, then made a lude gesture towards the deputy and attempted to flee.
BATES COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges

CAMDENTON, Mo. – A routine traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges for a Kansas City man. According to a press release by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop for a licensing violation near the intersection of Bittersweet Road and Horseshoe Bend Parkway on Sunday, May 29. The driver is identified as Tyler Burrow, 29, of Kansas City.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Patrol investigating fatal officer involved shooting in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. — Sedalia Police say a suspect was fatally shot after firing a handgun of officers Sunday evening. In a release Sunday night, Officials say just after 6:15 p.m., officers were called to a report of a man with a gun at a residence in the 700 block of West Broadway Boulevard. 22 year old Masen T. Moore was known to be wanted on a felony parole warrant and other warrants. The subject fled on foot and when cornered by officers, failed to obey commands and discharged his weapon. One officer returned fire and mortally wounded Moore, who was pronounced at a local hospital.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative Announces Elected Board Members

KEARNEY, Mo. — Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative (PCEC) today announced the results of its 2022 membership election following the co-op’s annual meeting held at its headquarters in Kearney, Missouri on May 26. PCEC is a democratically controlled, not-for-profit electric cooperative governed by nine directors elected by members to serve...
KEARNEY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy