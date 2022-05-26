Edith F. Webb

James “J.W.” Wade Withrow, 69, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to PAL (Progressive Alternative Living). Memories of James and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Comments / 0