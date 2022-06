Artist merch is any type of physical product that is sold to promote an artist or their music. This can include t-shirts, hats, stickers, buttons, posters, and more. Artist merch has become so popular in recent years that many artists prefer merch sales over music sales. Not all of the different types of merch will be right for every artist, and not all of them will be perfect for artists. By the end of this guide, you'll have all the basic tools and knowledge you need to start selling more.

