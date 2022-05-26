Island Park guitar shop a ‘safe haven for musicians’

“Boy, have I had a life!” Lulu said early into her triumphant set at B.B. King’s Blues Club & Grill in New York City on May 30, 2017. “I’ve been around the block.”. It’s fair to say that most American music fans know little about that life. Although the singer, born Marie Lawrie in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 3, 1948, scored 15 charting singles over nearly two decades in the United States, and is a genuine superstar in the U.K., she is known here primarily for “To Sir With Love,” her 1967 #1 hit. That record, the title track to the Sidney Poitier-starring film in which Lulu herself also had a featured role, remains a nostalgic favorite, but if her 17-song concert here proved one thing, it’s that her signature tune is actually quite uncharacteristic of Lulu’s overall body of work.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO