Flood Warning issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chase; Marion; McPherson; Saline FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Central Kansas, including the following counties, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Saline. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected across portions of central and northeast Kansas overnight. This will likely produce pockets of heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO