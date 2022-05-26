Conner O’Malley Comedy Show (in LA)

The box office success of Top Gun: Maverick has movie lovers looking back on other legacy sequels, whether they were beloved or bombed. Here's everything you need to know:. A "legacy sequel" is a new entry in a long-dormant film franchise. According to IGN, characteristics of a legacy sequel can include "narrative and thematic preoccupation with the concept of legacy," a desire to deliver "nostalgic moments and fan service," the pairing of aging actors with fresh new faces, and an attempt to draw multigenerational audiences.

