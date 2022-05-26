ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Greg Jackson: Gun violence is the ‘number one cause of death for all youth, higher than than car accidents.’

 5 days ago

Community Justice Action Fund Executive Director Greg Jackson and Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade join Andrea Mitchell to talk about gun violence...

MSNBC

Dr. Besser: Treating gun violence as a ‘public health crisis’ would ‘dramatically reduce the threat of guns’ in U.S.

Former CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser joins Andrea Mitchell to share his perspective that gun violence in America should be treated as a public health issue, and to address the mental health implications of active shooter drills in schools. “The idea that children in our schools are being trained to respond to mass shooter events is not a good thing for their mental health,” says Besser. “If we address this like the public health crisis it is, like we've done with motor vehicle safety, and we view this as a gun safety issue, we could we could whittle away at this and dramatically reduce the threat from guns in our society.” May 31, 2022.
HEALTH
MSNBC

DOJ to conduct review of law enforcement response to Texas school shooting

The U.S. Justice Department will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead. The department said the goal of the review will be to “provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. “May 29, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

GOP rebuked as the party of mass shootings and guns, as parents demand answers

The U.S. is reeling from the mounting epidemic of gun violence, after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, with new calls for answers and reform. Radio host and commentator Mark Thompson questions how Republicans can claim to be the party of "life" while backing policies that allow so much avoidable death, saying "you can't be against 'Roe' and say you value -- pretend to value babies in the womb and then not have value for babies who was sitting in middle school getting shot and getting killed." Thompson also discusses the Tops shooting massacre with an artist from Buffalo, Benny The Butcher, who has a home near the Tops grocery store. Benny recounts the trauma his daughter is facing since the shooting and discusses gun violence, his new album, and other issues in this discussion on The Beat.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Concord News Journal

“It’s not your fault that you’re Black…,” White California woman was caught racially insulting 39yo African-American performer at a beach restaurant following an argument over failed payment

Few days ago, we reported about the story of a Black woman, a wheelchair-bound mother of three sons, accusing her autistic son’s school of racism following an incident in which her son’s life was put in danger. According to the mother, her son suffered stroke in school and the school nurse refused to call 911 claiming that the symptoms the teenage boy had suffered while in school were not serious. The 51-year-old mother claims that “if her son was a different race, they (the school employees) would have treated him right away.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

The Uvalde, Texas mass shooting shows the ‘good guys’ are no match for an assault rifle. Activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham and contributing writer to The Atlantic Molly Jong-Fast discuss the gun lobby’s myths and changing America’s “culture of violence.”May 30, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.31.22

* From early Saturday to late Monday — the Memorial Day weekend — there were at least 14 mass shootings in the United States: “Amid calls for gun control after last week’s massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, shots rang out across the country over the Memorial Day weekend, with more than a dozen mass shootings in the span of 72 hours.”
CHARLESTON, SC
MSNBC

The GOP's 'mental health' dodge on guns is cowardly

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week said that Salvador Ramos, the gunman in the shooting that left 21 dead at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, had a "mental health challenge" and the state needed to "do a better job with mental health." Abbott was repeating a common refrain that has...
TEXAS STATE

