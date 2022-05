ORONO, Maine - Second-seeded Binghamton baseball captured the program's fifth America East crown and completed a dominating postseason tournament with a 7-1 win over fourth-seeded UMass Lowell in the championship game Saturday night at Mahaney Diamond. The victory capped a 3-0 tournament for the Bearcats, who will now head to the NCAA Regionals for the fourth time in nine years and fifth time overall. The 64-team NCAA field will be announced at noon Monday on ESPN2.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO