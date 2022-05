This song is a JAM. Hailey Whitters is officially sending “Everything She Ain’t” to country radio as the very first single from her recent third studio album, Raised. The record already one of my favorites for the whole year, and this song is easily one of the best from the album. It has such a ’90s throwback sound, and her sassy delivery and funny lyrics are impossible not to love. I mean, seriously… you cannot be in a bad mood […] The post Hailey Whitters Is Officially Sending “Everything She Ain’t” To Country Radio As First Single From ‘Raised’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO