An engineer has been killed in an unexplained incident at a major Iranian military and weapons development base, state TV in Tehran has reported.Iran’s defence ministry said the “accident” happened on Wednesday afternoon in a research centre at the Parchin military complex, east of the capital Tehran. The engineer who died was named as Ehsun Ghadbeigi.Another worker was hurt in the incident but no further details were given by the authorities.Officials said an investigation was underway.Parchin is home to a military base where the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) previously said it suspected Iran conducted tests of explosive triggers that...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO