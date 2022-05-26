21-22 Student Athletes Honored, Five Inducted into VC Athletics HoF
The VC Athletic Department's past and present came together Sunday May 15 at the 14th Hall of Fame Induction and Student Athlete Recognition Banquet at the Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach Hotel. (See Photos) All 19 Pirate sports were represented in the evening's activities, and four alumni and a former coach and...
Mater Dei has closed its campus and canceled all campus activities through June 3 after the high school received a credible threat."We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message," the school said in a statement. "However, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously."Mater Dei High School said it will transition to an online education platform for the last week of school and for finals week. The school said it will contact parents and students by June 1 to inform them of the details for the last two weeks of school."We are committed to providing timely updates and appreciate the parents' and students' understanding as we work diligently to ensure the safety of our community at all times," said school officials.
Rosemead High School was closed Friday after a potential threat posted on social media caused school officials to take action.Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to shut down for the day as the posted threat made reference to "RHS." There was no specific indication that the school located on Mission Drive was in fact targeted. They announced the closure via a message to the school's staff and student body Friday morning, which read: "Earlier this morning, the Rosemead administration was informed of an apparent threat. The threat was posted on social media and made reference to a shooting at `RHS' today. The identified threat does not make a direct reference to Rosemead High School."The vague threat was reportedly made via Snapchat but did not specify which "RHS" the suspect was referring to, prompting a multitude of schools that share the same monogram across the nation.Local students apparently saw the post online Thursday evening, which said "RHS shooting 5-27-22."A potential "juvenile suspect" was arrested early Friday morning in Raymondville, Texas.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies are investigation a possible threat against Reghetti High School in Santa Maria. [KSBY]. The threatening Snapchat post, by a user with the account name “shootingRHSnext,” mentions “RHS,” which could stand for Reghetti High School. As a result, parents and students may notice an increased number of officers on campus.
Santa Barbara was featured on the Sunday Morning on CBS show recently and tourism leaders expect more visitors from it. The audience is an estimated 5-million.
Several witnesses saw the man submerge into the lake but not resurface around 5 p.m. on Monday, prompting several 911 calls, said LBFD spokesman Capt. Jack Crabtree.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol is trying to determine what caused a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield Sunday night. Officers were called to Alfred Harrel Hwy near Hart Park around 8:03 p.m. They were responding to a report of a solo vehicle rollover crash that was...
Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California will have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens […]
Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend. The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live...
A Rosemead, California school was closed Friday after a student in Texas made a vague threat on social media about a shooting, officials said. Authorities received a call around 2 a.m. Friday regarding a threat that was circulating on social media about a possible shooting at Rosemead High School, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department […]
This Master-Planned City Isn’t So Boring After All. The city of Irvine has a reputation for being a sleepy town that shuts down completely by 9 p.m.—a pristine, well-manicured master-planned city without much nightlife. But that has all changed the past couple of years with eight unique and hip dining establishments featuring a wide variety of different cuisines. The majority of these spots stay open late and offer bottle service, live music and fun craft cocktails, so grab your crew and check out one (or all) of these trendy dining options in Irvine. Best Restaurants Irvine.
Los Angeles streets were once again hit by a series of illegal street takeovers late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. The first reported instance took place in South Los Angeles at the intersection of 54th Street and Vermont Avenue, where footage from the scene shows people hanging out of cars as they perform doughnuts and lighting fireworks into the crowd as hundreds of spectators stand by. After Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies broke up the gathering, they converged again just about 10 miles away at Compton Boulevard and Central Avenue.Deputies reported that no arrests were made in either instance. They indicated...
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
POMONA, Calif. - A police chase took a deadly turn near Pomona late Friday night. The Ontario Police Department was trying to get a car to pull over near the intersection of West Mission Boulevard and South Magnolia Avenue in Ontario, but the suspect refused to stop, prompting a police chase. The chase went through parts of Ontario, parts of Montclair and into Pomona before the suspect crashed their car into another car with a person inside.
Southern California firefighters found one person dead and three people injured on a beach below an ocean cliff early Monday, authorities said. Two of the people suffered traumatic injuries while the fourth person suffered a minor injury and was able to walk away, CBS Los Angeles reported. Palos Verdes Estates...
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the South Coast over the holiday weekend. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Saticoy Sunday night by reports of a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital,...
