ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

2331-35 N 1st Street

MATC Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated 1BR apartment with free parking & WiFi - Updated, neat, clean 1BR apartment for rent in Brewers Hill / Harambee area. Rent includes Heat, Water, Gas, 1-car off-street parking, & High-Speed WiFi! Coin laundry...

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MATC Times

621-25 E. Locust St.

Spacious 3 Br Upper Flat Available August 1st - This is a spacious three bedroom in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. This upper flat has been recently updated and features hardwood flooring throughout. Large living room area. Three big bedrooms with good size closet space. Front bedroom has a balcony. Tiled bath. Eat-in kitchen that comes with kitchen appliances included for you. Laundry provided in the basement. Great place at a great price!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1234 W Walker St

1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - Spacious one bedroom apartment with large kitchen. Recently remodeled with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Centrally located within walking distance to local restaurants and shopping. Refrigerator included. Pets welcome with additional fees. Please take a look at our other available properties on our website:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1851 Roosevelt Ave.

Amazing 2 bedroom Lower - These are tastefully updated apartments. You will be just minutes away from restaurants and shopping and steps away from public transportation. Each unit features 2 bedrooms with hardwood style laminate and adequate closet space. Bathrooms are remodeled with updated vanity and lighting fixtures. Private entrance to front patio. Kitchens feature new cabinets and a refrigerator and stove. Coin operated laundry is available in the basement.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fire at liquor store, apartment; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Fire crews were called to the scene of a rubbish fire near 35th and Silver Spring shortly before 5 a.m. The fire spread to the liquor store with apartments above at that location and became fully engulfed. They first had reports of one trapped person who turned out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Milwaukee, June 1, 2022: Justice for Jay Anderson Jr. Hearing

821 W State Street, Milwaukee, WI – 11 A.M. It is FINALLY TIME for Joseph Mensah to hear his fate in court on Wednesday, June 1st. In 2016 Jay Anderson Jr. was asleep in his car in Madison Park when serial killer cop Joseph Mensah decided to end Jay’s life. Mensah, as well as the Wauwatosa Police Department, came up with a web of lies – the most disturbing one being that Jay lunged for a gun. It was proven that Jay never lunged nor moved. So why is Mensah not already locked up?! Our system was designed that way. Designed to protect the police rather than the people the police are hired to protect!!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Hotel Verdant: Officials, leaders get early look

RACINE – Racine public officials and business leaders were invited to don hardhats on Wednesday afternoon for an early look at the transformation of the former Zahn’s building, 500 Monument Square, into Hotel Verdant. Milwaukee developer, Dominion Properties, is reconstructing the four-story, 1920s-era department store building into an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Air Conditioning#Rent#Bucks Arena#Wi Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Apartments Houses
Racine County Eye

June 2022 festivals, fairs, events in Racine County

Summer festivals, fairs and events are in full swing come June. In Southeastern Wisconsin, community organizations, churches, and businesses have come together to offer an assortment of fun. Racine County is your one-stop for all kinds of festivals, fairs, and events. Whether you are looking for something fun to do...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Greenfield police chase ends in deadly Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead following a police chase and crash. Greenfield police said they attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding near 27th Street and Howard Avenue in Greenfield around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver sped off and they terminated the chase before speeds reached...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Exponent

4 arrested in alleged Aldi's counterfeiting attempt

Four Illinois people were arrested Sunday on charges related to counterfeiting at the West Lafayette Aldi's Supermarket. About 5:39 p.m. Sunday, West Lafayette police responded to a report that a woman was attempting to pass a counterfeit bill at Aldi’s, 210 Sagamore Parkway W., according to a news release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Brat Fest sells tens of thousands of brats on festival’s second day

MADISON, Wis. — Now that the festival is well underway, Brat Fest organizers say they’ve sold tens of thousands of brats to help raise money for local nonprofits. The festival, which kicked off Friday night, runs through Memorial Day. RELATED: The sights, smells and tastes of summer: Brat Fest returns to pre-pandemic form Tim Metcalfe, the owner of the local...
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Demolition of Reef Point Resort on Pike Lake in Hartford, WI

May 27, 2022 – Hartford, WI – The next chapter is underway for the property at 3416 Lake Point, Hartford, WI. The former home of Reef Point Resort is being converted into condos and side-by-sides. Demolition of the buildings on that property occurred May 25, 2022; the video below is courtesy property owner Dan Knodl.
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan Police: Search Resumes Tuesday Morning For Individual Who Jumped Into Lake Michigan Late Monday Night

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Dive teams are expected back out along Lake Michigan this morning after reports of a 26 year old who jumped in near DeLand park last night and never resurfaced. Sheboygan Police, the County Dive Team, A Helicopter, and the Drone Team working through the night trying to locate the individual. The search was called off around 3:30 this morning, and crews are expected back out around 8am to resume the search.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Hyde Park Herald

Saying goodbye to Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow has closed its doors after 46 years in Hyde Park, and taking its place is Oooh Wee It Is, a soul food eatery spreading across the city. The longtime 53rd Street staple’s departure was announced suddenly, via a May 11 Facebook post from Oooh Wee owner Mark Walker. The restaurant, which opened in 1976 and specialized in ’70s fare like quiches and crêpes, closed for the final time on Sunday, May 15. Its food aside, for decades it was a popular breakfast destination for families, Sunday church-goers and local elected officials, notably Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
CHICAGO, IL
wtmj.com

11 people shot, two fatally, on Friday and Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – 11 people were shot, two of them fatally, on Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend in Milwaukee. The first shooting happened around 9:05 a.m. Friday near 17th and Atkinson. A 21-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The fatal shootings happened about an hour apart...
StatelineKids

Put Your Toes in the Sand at These Stateline Beaches

Who says you need to be near an ocean to enjoy a beach? The Stateline has a few options for beach days all within a 30-minute drive of Rockford. Grab your beach chair and umbrella and head out to one of these beaches in Loves Park and Janesville. Don’t forget the sand toys!

Comments / 0

Community Policy