2331-35 N 1st Street

821 W State Street, Milwaukee, WI – 11 A.M. It is FINALLY TIME for Joseph Mensah to hear his fate in court on Wednesday, June 1st. In 2016 Jay Anderson Jr. was asleep in his car in Madison Park when serial killer cop Joseph Mensah decided to end Jay’s life. Mensah, as well as the Wauwatosa Police Department, came up with a web of lies – the most disturbing one being that Jay lunged for a gun. It was proven that Jay never lunged nor moved. So why is Mensah not already locked up?! Our system was designed that way. Designed to protect the police rather than the people the police are hired to protect!!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO