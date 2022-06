RACINE, Wis.— The ground is broken and the new playground for kids at Goodland Montessori School in Racine, Wis., are almost ready to be played on. "So this is actually a balance beam. They’re going to get a new rope, but it’s literally just climbing up, going across the balance beam, going across some tires, and climbing the tire mountain. It’s kind of a mix of ’the floor is lava’ versus obstacle course kind of thing," said Kari Morey, an academy coach at Case High School, and a member of Goodland Montessori's parent-teacher association.

RACINE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO