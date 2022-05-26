ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Presents 23rd Annual Awards for Recycling Achievement

montgomerycountymd.gov
 6 days ago

Montgomery County's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) held its 23rd Annual Recycling Achievement Recognition ceremony today honoring 22 recipients for outstanding achievement in recycling, waste reduction and reuse. The online ceremony recognized individuals, multifamily properties, businesses, organizations and government facilities. The winners were honored for their efforts to help...

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on June 14 and 21

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:. June 14, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Deadline to sign up to speak is June 13 at 5 p.m. Supplemental Appropriation #22-90 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Fire...
montgomerycountymd.gov

Media Advisory

Weekly COVID-19 Media Briefing with County Executive Elrich and Other County Officials. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and other representatives from the County government who help lead the County's ongoing COVID-19 response efforts will host their weekly, virtual media briefing at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.County Executive Elrich will be joined by Chief Administrative Officer Richard Madaleno to talk about the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget.
