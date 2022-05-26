Montgomery County Presents 23rd Annual Awards for Recycling Achievement

Weekly COVID-19 Media Briefing with County Executive Elrich and Other County Officials. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and other representatives from the County government who help lead the County's ongoing COVID-19 response efforts will host their weekly, virtual media briefing at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.County Executive Elrich will be joined by Chief Administrative Officer Richard Madaleno to talk about the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO