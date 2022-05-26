Montgomery County Presents 23rd Annual Awards for Recycling Achievement
Montgomery County's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) held its 23rd Annual Recycling Achievement Recognition ceremony today honoring 22 recipients for outstanding achievement in recycling, waste reduction and reuse. The online ceremony recognized individuals, multifamily properties, businesses, organizations and government facilities. The winners were honored for their efforts to help...www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
