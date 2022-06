• Prayer by Kevin Haefner of Church of the Highlands – Opelika Campus. • Presentation of Colors and Laying of the Wreath by Opelika Fire Dept. Retired United States Army Sergeant, Maryshay Ray, native of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, joined the Army in 2011. She served in the 15th Engineer Battalion, Forward Support Company in Grafenwoehr, Germany and in Schweinfurt, Germany. After her medical retirement, she obtained an Associates of Science from Central Alabama Community College in 2019, and then transferred to Auburn University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 2020. She is currently pursuing her master’s in counseling.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO