NORTH WEBSTER - The North Webster Community Center is getting a tenant this fall that will be unique to the town and much needed for many of its residents. Before awards were handed out at the NWCC VeteRUN and Walk Memorial Day 5K this morning, NWCC Executive Director Emily Worrell announced, “Our Center, as you know, has been in the process of rebuilding and restructuring. And the best part of this weekend, besides having some really cool community events, is having the opportunity to make the announcement that North Webster is getting a full-time doctor.”

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO