Montgomery County Council Approves Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:. June 14, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Deadline to sign up to speak is June 13 at 5 p.m. Supplemental Appropriation #22-90 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Fire...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO