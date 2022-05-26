ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Top 100 defensive lineman taking another look at Florida

By David Rosenberg
 4 days ago
It seemed like the Florida football was out of the race for four-star Phenix City, Alabama, defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker, but the hiring of Billy Napier and his new staff might have changed all of that.

Dan Mullen’s staff made Parker feel unwanted, but things are different now that Napier is involved. The 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound lineman left his first two visits with Florida ready to scratch the Gators off his list, but he returned for the Orange and Blue game and now has UF in his top five along with Alabama, Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State.

Parker visited the Swamp for the spring scrimmage in April and is now planning a return visit to Gainesville for June 3, according to 247sports. While this visit will be of the unofficial variety, Parker is planning on using one of his five official visits on the Gators in the fall.

He listed the Gators, Buckeyes and Tide as the three teams best positioned to land him following the spring game. Parker is set to take an official visit with the Nittany Lions on June 17 and will be in Lansing to see the Spartans a week later.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Parker as the No. 81 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 9 defensive linemen. Those numbers only improve when you look at 247Sports’ individual rankings. He’s No. 48 overall and No. 6 in his position group there.

