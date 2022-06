On Wednesday morning, the City of Clearwater will mark the beginning of Pride Month with its first Pride flag-raising event and a mural painting. The event at the Clearwater Municipal Services Building, 100 S. Myrtle Ave., begins at 10 a.m. with remarks from city officials and community partners. Members of the public who attend are encouraged to take part in painting the community mural.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO