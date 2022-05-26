ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $84 Million Affordable Housing Development for Seniors in the Bronx

ny.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity-Reverend William James Senior Apartments in Morrisania Features 153 Affordable Apartments, Including 57 Homes with Supportive Services for Formerly Incarcerated Seniors. Complements Governor's New $25 Billion, Five-Year, Comprehensive Housing Plan. Photos Available Here. Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of an $84 million affordable...

hcr.ny.gov

Oh yeah~
4d ago

affordable housing what's the rent $2,000 $1,900? Obviously it's not for New Yorkers obviously is for those that are coming from out of town into New York. in the meantime we have a resident constituents or dealing with a baby formula shortage we have a food price (one dollar bill has no value) we have a gas increase~ American childern are being murdered on the sidewalkI don't understand what the celebration is all about they could have if they wanted to tone it downbut No we are sitting and watching the arrogance and bravado of the Rich and Famous pandering for June and November Voteswhere is the humanity in that?

