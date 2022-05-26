Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $84 Million Affordable Housing Development for Seniors in the Bronx

Click here to read the full article. You now have a chance to own a piece of New York City history. The oldest single-family home in Manhattan—that still functions as a residence—has just hit the market for $8.9 million. Located within the St. Marks Place Historic District in the East Village, the storied Federal-style abode was built in 1795 for Nicholas William Stuyvesant. He was a prominent New York landowner and the great-great-grandson of Peter Stuyvesant (you know, one of the Dutchmen who founded the Big Apple). Fittingly sited on Stuyvesant Street in between East 9th and 10th streets, the townhouse is...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO