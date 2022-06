San Diego's nearly 70 year-old red sauce Italian food destination Nicolosi's has announced it will relocate for the fourth time in its long history. Sicily-native Salvatore Nicolosi opened the original Nicolosi's as a bakery in 1952 in the Mission Hills District before moving it to 40th and El Cajon Boulevard in 1954. In 1991, ownership moved Nicolosi's to Adobe Falls and Waring Roads because the Interstate 15 construction project developed through their former restaurant. Under third generation ownership, the restaurant moved for a third time to its current location at 7005 Navajo Road near Cowles Mountain in San Carlos. In 2020, a "ghost kitchen" outpost of Nicolosi's opened within the new Barrio Food Hub in Barrio Logan but closed soon after. Ownership also opened an outpost dubbed Nicolosi's Fifth Avenue within the space occupied by De Medici Ristorante Italiano from 1995 until 2021, but that branch shuttered after less than a year in business.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO