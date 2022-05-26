ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County Lt. Kellace McDaniel named Brooklyn Center police chief

By Joe Nelson
 5 days ago
Joe Nelson

The City of Brooklyn Center has formally named Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kellace McDaniel as its new chief of police.

McDaniel, who has 25 years of law enforcement experience, was one of two finalists. He was picked over Kathy Hughes, the Robbinsdale Area School District director of security and former emergency communications director for the City of Minneapolis.

“I’m excited to introduce Kellace McDaniel to the Brooklyn Center community as he has our confidence and support in this important role,” said City Manager Dr. Reginald Edwards.

McDaniel takes over a department that has been under a microscope since former officer Kim Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021. Two days after the killing, then Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned after being urged to do so by the city council.

Gannon had said that he believed Potter meant to use her Taser on Wright, but pulled her gun instead, describing Wright's shooting as being the result of an "accidental discharge."

Gannon was replaced by Tony Gruenig on an interim basis, with McDaniel officially beginning with Brooklyn Center PD on June 27.

According to a release, McDaniel supervises 57 deputies while overseeing the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Court Services Division. His past experience in law enforcement include community engagement, homeland security, investigations, and narcotics and violent offender task forces, among others.

"Part of coming to this community, being a community engagement team advocate, is getting community policing and the community back together… it is very important," McDaniel is quoted in the release. "It's part of the healing process and we are all trying to heal... it has been a tough three years for everyone."

McDaniel received his degree in criminal justice from St. Cloud State University.

