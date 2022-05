New Orleans is known as “The Big Easy,” but their contract negotiations with Zion Williamson this summer may be anything but. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported this week on the impending contract talks between Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. As a member of the 2019 draft class, Williamson has until the start of the 2022-23 regular season to reach an extension with New Orleans or else become a restricted free agent in 2023.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO