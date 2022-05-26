ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear developing airless tires

By Stephen Edelstein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodyear is developing airless tires, but it's unclear when you'll be able to put them on your car. The company recently announced that prototype tires have completed 75,000 miles of testing at speeds up to 100 mph, in temperatures ranging from scorching heat to snow. Some of that testing has been...

user GA.
4d ago

good luck keeping those tires balanced. run through a small sand pile and get all that dirt and those cracks and crevices it's going to be a rough ride

Gregory Helton
4d ago

But how will they handle when packed with mud, snow and ice

