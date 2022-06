Raldine Ruth McFarland Harris, 78, widow of the late Samuel Dee Harris, died Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Fountain Circle Nursing Home, Winchester, KY. She was born in Corbin, KY to the late Martin and Virginia Spurlock McFarland. She was a former employee of the Bourbon County Senior Citizen Center. Geraldine was a previous active member of the Spears Mill Baptist Church Women’s Association and choir but was currently a member at Bedford Acres Christian Church, Paris, KY. She enjoyed sewing (cross stitch and quilting) and singing.

