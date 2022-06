Middle Township Police say a 53 year old motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident on Route 47 Sunday afternoon. Police say Thomas Conroy of Franklinville was killed when his bike collided with a car driven by Rocio Ortiz-Martinez. Ortiz-Martinez was charged with being an unlicensed driver in an unregistered vehicle; he was also charged with causing a death or injury while driving without a license.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO