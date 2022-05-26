ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'I am utterly shattered;' Hollywood reacts to news of Ray Liotta's death

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5TY8_0frT98SL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087Nyu_0frT98SL00
Ray Liotta dead at 67 00:25

In the wake of the news that iconic actor Ray Liotta died on Thursday, co-stars, friends and celebrities alike took to social media to offer their condolences.

Amongst those was Lorraine Bracco, the wife of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," Liotta's most recognized and celebrated work. She offered a heartfelt message to her longtime friend via Twitter, stating that she was "utterly shattered" by the news.

Robert De Niro, who also co-starred with Liotta in "Goodfellas," issued a statement, which read: "I was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too young to have left us."

"The Sopranos" creator David Chase, who also worked with Liotta on "The Many Saints of Newark," issued his own statement on Thursday, which commented on the actor's "warm and humorous" persona. In full the statement read:

"This is a massive, unexpected shock. I have been an admirer of Ray's work since I saw him in 'Something Wild,' a movie he wrenched by the tail. I was so glad he worked on 'The Many Saints of Newark.' I believed strongly in my heart that he could play that double role. He created two distinctly separate characters and each performance was phenomenal. Ray was also a very warm and humorous person. A really superior actor. We all felt we lucked out having him on that movie."

Kevin Costner, who appeared alongside the actor in "Field of Dreams," shared a short clip from the film along with some beautiful words.

James Caan had just two words after learning the news.

Additionally, Jamie Lee Curtis took to Twitter commenting on how Liotta's "work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being."

Jeffrey Wright noted how lucky he was to have met Liotta last year.

James Mangold, who directed both "Cop Land," and "Identity" with Liotta in a starring role, offered his thoughts on Liotta's death, mentioning how he was "shocked and saddened" to hear the news about the "sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor."


Seth Rogen, who appeared alongside Liotta in "Observe and Report," mentioned how "working with him was one of the great joys of my career."

Matthew Modine recalled "the stories and jokes we shared."

Brent Spiner simply stated, "what a talent."

Alessandro Nivola, who starred alongside Liotta in "The Many Saints of Newark," shared his thoughts on moments that are the "highlights of his career."

Comments / 8

Related
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
Henry Hill
Person
Shoeless Joe Jackson
Person
James Mangold
Person
Matthew Modine
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Lorraine Bracco
Person
David Chase
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
James Caan
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Twitter
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Fox News

John Zderko, 'Criminal Minds' actor, dead at 60

John Zderko, known for his roles in television shows like "Criminal Minds," died at the age of 60. The actor passed away due to complications from his cancer treatment, his friend Charley Koontz told The Hollywood Reporter. Zderko graduated from UC Irvine and went on to become a businessman. He...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.R.I.P. Ray Liotta Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)R.I.P. Ray Liotta 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)R.I.P. Ray Liotta LOS...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

James Olson Dies: ‘Rachel, Rachel’, ‘The Andromeda Strain’ Actor Was 91

Click here to read the full article. James Olson, who starred opposite Joanne Woodward in 1968’s Rachel, Rachel, played a surgeon investigating a deadly alien organism in the 1971 sci-fi classic The Andromeda Strain and survived the notorious Broadway flop Breakfast at Tiffany’s starring Mary Tyler Moore that closed before it opened in 1966, died April 17 at his home in Malibu, California. He was 91. His death was reported by the Malibu Times. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A familiar character on television and in film for four decades before retiring in 1990, Olson received his first national exposure...
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy