Prolonged contextual fear memory in AMPA receptor palmitoylation-deficient mice

By Akiko Oota-Ishigaki
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-lasting fear-related disorders depend on the excessive retention of traumatic fear memory. We previously showed that the palmitoylation-dependent removal of synaptic Î±-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionate (AMPA) receptors prevents hyperexcitation-based epileptic seizures and that AMPA receptor palmitoylation maintains neural network stability. In this study, AMPA receptor subunit GluA1 C-terminal palmitoylation-deficient (GluA1C811S) mice were subjected...

Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: pNaKtide Attenuates Steatohepatitis and Atherosclerosis by Blocking Na/K-ATPase/ROS Amplification in C57Bl6 and ApoE Knockout Mice Fed a Western Diet

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-00306-5, published online 15 March 2017. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity in images used in the figures presented in this Article. Specifically:. Ponceau S staining images in Fig.Â 2a and b. Ponceau S staining images in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Is there a role for the adrenal glands in long COVID?

The symptoms of long COVID and chronic adrenal insufficiency have striking similarities. Therefore, we aim to raise awareness of assessing adrenal function in patients with long COVID. After the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection, roughly 20% of patients report one or more complications, which are particularly apparent during mental or...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insight into redox regulation of apoptosis in cancer cells with multiparametric live-cell microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08509-1, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the in-text citations. "It has been suggested that cisplatin-induced ROS generation occurs as a consequence of its direct effect on mitochondrial DNA, resulting in impairment of ETC protein synthesis21 and enhanced...
CANCER
#Long Term Memory#Working Memory#Spatial Memory#Memory Consolidation#Fear Conditioning
Nature.com

Perspectives from clinical trials: is geographic atrophy one disease?

Geographic atrophy (GA) is currently an untreatable condition. Emerging evidence from recent clinical trials show that anti-complement therapy may be a successful treatment option. However, several trials in this therapy area have failed as well. This raises several questions. Firstly, does complement therapy work for all patients with GA? Secondly, is GA one disease? Can we assume that these failed clinical trials are due to ineffective interventions or are they due to flawed clinical trial designs, heterogeneity in GA progression rates or differences in study cohorts? In this article we try to answer these questions by providing an overview of the challenges of designing and interpreting outcomes of randomised controlled trials (RCTs) in GA. These include differing inclusion-exclusion criteria, heterogeneous progression rates of the disease, outcome choices and confounders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical utility of genomic analyses and polygenic risk scores for aortic diseases

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Rupture or dissection of the aorta is often fatal. Tcheandjieu and colleagues now identify key pathways underlying aortic dilatation, a common prelude to acute aortic events, and assess the utility of a polygenic risk score to identify those at highest risk of aortic death in whom prophylactic surgical repair may be beneficial.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in exhaled air of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Brain motor and fear circuits regulate leukocytes during acute stress

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The nervous and immune systems are intricately linked1. Although...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Materials at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic

Materials scientists have played a key role in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic from the development of vaccines and diagnostic tools to the rapid prototyping of ventilators. Collaborations between materials scientists, virologists, immunologists and clinicians were established at unprecedented pace to tackle the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: ATR and CDK4/6 inhibition target the growth of methotrexate-resistant choriocarcinoma

In this article, Josephine A.M.Y. Choo at affiliation Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College, London, UK. was missing from the author list. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Marina Georgiou, Panagiota Ntavelou. Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Congenital diaphragmatic hernia

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 37 (2022) Cite this article. Congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) is a rare birth defect characterized by incomplete closure of the diaphragm and herniation of fetal abdominal organs into the chest that results in pulmonary hypoplasia, postnatal pulmonary hypertension owing to vascular remodelling and cardiac dysfunction. The high mortality and morbidity rates associated with CDH are directly related to the severity of cardiopulmonary pathophysiology. Although the aetiology remains unknown, CDH has a polygenic origin in approximately one-third of cases. CDH is typically diagnosed with antenatal ultrasonography, which also aids in risk stratification, alongside fetal MRI and echocardiography. At specialized centres, prenatal management includes fetal endoscopic tracheal occlusion, which is a surgical intervention aimed at promoting lung growth in utero. Postnatal management focuses on cardiopulmonary stabilization and, in severe cases, can involve extracorporeal life support. Clinical practice guidelines continue to evolve owing to the rapidly changing landscape of therapeutic options, which include pulmonary hypertension management, ventilation strategies and surgical approaches. Survivors often have long-term, multisystem morbidities, including pulmonary dysfunction, gastroesophageal reflux, musculoskeletal deformities and neurodevelopmental impairment. Emerging research focuses on small RNA species as biomarkers of severity and regenerative medicine approaches to improve fetal lung development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

3R measures in facilities for the production of genetically modified rodents

Sociocultural changes in the human"“animal relationship have led to increasing demands for animal welfare in biomedical research. The 3R concept is the basis for bringing this demand into practice: Replace animal experiments with alternatives where possible, Reduce the number of animals used to a scientifically justified minimum and Refine the procedure to minimize animal harm. The generation of gene-modified sentient animals such as mice and rats involves many steps that include various forms of manipulation. So far, no coherent analysis of the application of the 3Rs to gene manipulation has been performed. Here we provide guidelines from the Committee on Genetics and Breeding of Laboratory Animals of the German Society for Laboratory Animal Science to implement the 3Rs in every step during the generation of genetically modified animals. We provide recommendations for applying the 3Rs as well as success/intervention parameters for each step of the process, from experiment planning to choice of technology, harm"“benefit analysis, husbandry conditions, management of genetically modified lines and actual procedures. We also discuss future challenges for animal welfare in the context of developing technologies. Taken together, we expect that our comprehensive analysis and our recommendations for the appropriate implementation of the 3Rs to technologies for genetic modifications of rodents will benefit scientists from a wide range of disciplines and will help to improve the welfare of a large number of laboratory animals worldwide.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comment on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We read with interest a significant and well-designed study recently published in the British Journal of Cancer by Jung et al. on the development and validation of a novel biomarker for predicting prognosis in colon cancer by combining laboratory features of systemic inflammation, namely the prognostic immune nutritional index (PINI) [1]. The authors analysed the value of PINI in postoperative overall and progression-free survival of colon cancer patients in training and validation sets, and demonstrated that PINI is an effective prognostic biomarker superior to existing prognostic inflammatory biomarkers. We have some comments.
CANCER
Nature.com

Difficult and complicated oral ulceration: an expert consensus guideline for diagnosis

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 28 (2022) Cite this article. The complexity of oral ulcerations poses considerable diagnostic and therapeutic challenges to oral specialists. The expert consensus was conducted to summarize the diagnostic work-up for difficult and complicated oral ulcers, based on factors such as detailed clinical medical history inquiry, histopathological examination, and ulceration-related systemic diseases screening. Not only it can provide a standardized procedure of oral ulceration, but also it can improve the diagnostic efficiency, in order to avoid misdiagnosis and missed diagnosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Plant hormone regulation of abiotic stress responses

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In Figure 1b, the label 'Hyper-osmotic shock' was incorrectly shown as 'Hypo-osmotic shock'. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article; we apologise for the confusion. Institute of Technology, University of Tartu, Tartu, Estonia. Rainer Waadt.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Hsa-miR-30a-3p overcomes the acquired protective autophagy of bladder cancer in chemotherapy and suppresses tumor growth and muscle invasion

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04791-z, published online 21 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author affiliation. An-Chen Chang's correct affiliation should be Translational Medicine Center, Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan. We apologize for this error. The original article has been corrected.
CANCER
Nature.com

Vortex vein cauterization and truncation to avoid perfluorocarbon syndrome during endoresection of uveal melanomas: a retrospective study

We read with great interest the brief communication "Perfluorocarbon syndrome"“a possible, overlooked source of fatal gas embolism following uveal melanoma endoresection" by Ruschen et al. [1]. The authors hypothesize gas embolism due to the entry of perfluorooctane (PFO) in the bloodstream, the formation of gas bubbles in the pulmonary circulation, and the association with a higher vapor pressure of PFO. We present a modification of the operating technique during endoresection of large uveal melanomas, which minimizes the intraoperative egress of perfluorocarbon liquid (PFCL) into the circulatory system.
SCIENCE

