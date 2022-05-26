ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

TRAVEL ALERT: Delays expected due to roadwork on Interstate 81 in Abingdon

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town of Abingdon and officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation are planning for potential...

WSET

Rivers could reach hazardous levels in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Rivers in Southwest Virginia could see potentially hazardous rises in water levels in the coming days, starting Tuesday. Appalachian Power issued warnings about water levels rising rapidly on the New River and Roanoke River beginning Tuesday, with water levels fluctuating in the days that follow.
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

USGS: Earthquake recorded near TN/NC state line

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A small earthquake shook Western North Carolina near Carter County Saturday night. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Mitchell County, roughly five and a half miles east of Bakersville. The USGS’ interactive map shows the earthquake’s point of origin right along the Mitchell […]
cardinalnews.org

Budget includes money for Hurley, paying off debt on Central Virginia Training Center

RICHMOND – After nearly three months of off-and-on negotiations, the Virginia General Assembly’s money committee leaders on Sunday released their budget conference reports for the proposed two-year state budget to take effect on July 1. The spending bill includes $4 billion in tax cuts over the next three years, a 10% pay increase for state employees and teachers, a partial repeal of the state’s grocery tax, plus at least $450 million for school construction and modernization in direct grants. In all, the budget includes $1.25 billion in total spending for school construction, which Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, said is capable of leveraging up to $3.2 billion in construction.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

THP: 1 taken into custody after DUI crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was arrested after driving under the influence Monday morning. According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on Highway 107 in Washington County around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle reportedly crossed the center line, left the road and hit a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TWRA: 1 killed, 1 injured in South Holston Lake boating accident

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed in a boating accident Monday on South Holston Lake, according to authorities. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a deck boat and personal watercraft collided around 6 p.m. just upstream of the U.S. 421 access area. A female passenger on the personal watercraft was pronounced dead at […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Crashes close lanes along both directions of I-81

UPDATE: As of 5:05, VDOT reports that the left lane of I-81 S has reopened in Wythe County. WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Crashes along Interstate 81 have closed multiple lanes, officials say. According to a listing on the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) 511 Traffic Information System, a tractor-trailer crash near mile marker 84.3 […]
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP: Crash on I-81 seriously injures motorcyclist

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed the agency responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-81 North in Washington County Friday at 11:04 a.m. The crash, which involved a motorcycle, occurred at the 19 mile marker. Police stated that the motorcycle had been traveling north when the crash took place, but what led […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-81 North in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash has closed I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. As of 1:30 p.m., authorities said traffic is backed up for six miles. Officials said the accident happened near mile marker 111. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Crews fought fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — All three Bristol, Virginia crews battled flames and smoke at the Logan’s Roadhouse on Linden Drive early Friday morning. According to a release, firefighters arrived that the scene around 1:21 a.m., where they saw smoke coming from the restaurant. Crews forced their way into the building, where a “large amount of […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Fox found in Carroll County tests positive for rabies

GALAX, Va. (WJHL) – Health officials are urging Carroll County residents to stay alert after a red fox found on Tuesday tested positive for rabies. According to a Facebook post from the Mount Rogers Health District (MRHD), which covers Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe Counties, the fox was found lying on the porch […]
GALAX, VA
WTVQ

Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. The Sheriff’s Office said in a post Sunday that Marion Randy Cornett was last seen at Ermine Double Kwik (Exxon). He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black work boots...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

