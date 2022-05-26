ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Public Schools Possibly Requiring Students To Wears Masks Again

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento public schools possibly requiring students to wear a mask again when school starts in fall. According to district officials, students at Sacramento City schools could once again wear masks in class if COVID-19 transmission trends continue. In a news release, the Sacramento City Unified School...

kfbk.iheart.com

Comments / 4

Related
NBC Bay Area

Anxious Parents Pick Up Kids After Alleged Social Media Threat at Fairfield School

Fearful parents in Fairfield picked up their kids Friday morning from Rodriguez High School after an alleged threat was posted on social media against "RHS," according to school officials. In the wake of the Texas school shooting earlier this week, school officials notified police right away and gave parents the...
californiaglobe.com

What Are the Miscellaneous Provisions of the California Constitution?

Did you know that the Constitution of the State of California actually has “miscellaneous” provisions? Article XX contains ten topics that are lumped together under “Miscellaneous Subjects.” So, what are those provisions?. First, Article 20 was adopted in 1879 as part of the California Constitution. This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State employee arrested for making violent threats in YouTube comments

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico State employee was arrested on campus Thursday evening for making violent statements, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey says Kerry Thao, who was a former Chico State student, was arrested on campus after the FBI got a tip from Google that Thao was encouraging Asians to shoot white and Black Americans in YouTube comments.
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Lake Up To 88% Of Capacity On Memorial Day

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Despite the drought, Folsom Lake is nearly full on Memorial Day. The lake level is nearly 456 feet – which puts it at 88 percent of capacity. This time last year, it was at just 46 percent capacity. “It just looks beautiful, especially with skies like this and the temperature is down a little bit,” said Eureka resident Tom Gierek, who was out at the lake on Sunday. At the end of summer last year, Folsom Lake’s levels were so low that the wreckage from a 1965 plane crash emerged. “People had to walk a couple hundred yards before they found water to splash around in,” Gierek said. Holiday revelers are now making sure to enjoy the resurgence of the lake. Not all reservoirs across California are boasting similar levels, however. Shasta and Oroville are at 40 and 54 percent capacity, respectively, as of Memorial Day.  
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Education
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
FOX40

Mental health facility coming to South Placer Jail

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A new mental health facility and vocational training facility has been approved for construction at the South Placer County Jail, located in Roseville, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The $68 million project is planned to start this fall and finish by early 2024. The project will include a 39,000 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools#Masking#The Board Of Education#Scusd#Covid
KRON4 News

Gun, ammo found in 2nd grader’s desk at California school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and a loaded magazine were found in a second-grader’s desk at a California school after other students alerted the staff that a classmate had brought a weapon, officials said. The incident occurred Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary in Sacramento, the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a statement to families. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Terminated Sac Fire chief responds to complaint detailing harassment, workplace retaliation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After Sacramento City Fire Chief Gary Loesch wasfired Thursday, KCRA 3 spoke to the city and Loesch for answers. “It’s a shame. You take an oath to do a job. You do what’s right for the members, and more than anything, you do what’s right for the citizens, and then you watch your career and your reputation get destroyed,” Loesch said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Inflation Busting Ideas for Summer Fun

Inexpensive Suggestions to Inflate Your Fun for Less. Roseville, Calif. – No matter where you look, prices are painfully up everywhere. Inflation has many residents taking a closer look at their summer plans and expenses. While some reports suggest inflation may have peaked or be slowing, enjoying your summer while spending a a few less bucks and saving a little more is always a great feeling.
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
CBS Sacramento

‘He Had To Watch… As This Monster Did What He Did’: Sacramento Family Of Texas Shooting Survivor Speaks

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In Sacramento, family members who live nearly two thousand miles from cousins, aunts, uncles, and parents near Uvalde, Texas feel helpless. They watch videos and interviews in the community, “where you grow up and you know people by their last names.” The close-knit small town of a little more than 15,000 people is in mourning. It became the site of the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside a classroom. His motive is not clear, according to authorities. More than two dozen students were trapped inside the classroom with...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy