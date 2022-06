of Perry Township passed away on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Scheidemantle, was born in Canton, Ohio on September 23rd, 1924 to the late John and Hazel (Rush) Smith. In her younger years, she worked for a dentist office making dentures and at a glass company cutting mirrors, both in Pittsburgh. Her favorite job was being a homemaker for her family.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO