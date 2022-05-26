Cardinals GM Steve Keim praises owner Michael Bidwill for passion, aggressiveness

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and owner Michael Bidwill have had a good relationship for a while. Keim likes how Bidwill handles his business of being owner.

He spoke very highly of Bidwill when he appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. What stands out to Keim is Bidwill’s passion.

That likely stems from being around the team from the time he was young. The Cardinals have been owned by the Bidwill family for nearly a century.

“He grew up around the game,” Keim said of Bidwill. “He was a guy that was cleaning up jockstraps in training camp when he was a kid.”

Bidwill wants the team to be successful and is involved, something that Keim sees as a positive.

“He just gets it,” Keim added. “He is extremely aggressive. When we talk about going to get players, he’ll fly his plane and go get them. It’s great to have that kind of passion. A guy that comes to the office every day.”

Bidwill flew in Hollywood Brown so that he could be introduced to the fans right after the trade was announced. He flew in J.J. Watt when he signed. Bidwill likes to meet with prominent players when they sign their contracts.

Not every move has been perfect but Bidwill does have good relationships with players. It surely helps to sign players in free agency when the owner is willing to pull out all the stops to land a player.

