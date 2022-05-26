ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold shifts from UFC 277 to Aug. 20 event

By Farah Hannoun
 5 days ago
Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold will no longer take place at UFC 277.

Originally scheduled for the July 30 pay-per-view at T-Mobile Arena, Costa now faces Rockhold on Aug. 20 at an event which doesn’t yet have an announced venue or location.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the change, but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. The Schmo was first to report the news.

Earlier this week, Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) hinted that his fight with Costa could be moving dates. The former UFC middleweight champion hasn’t competed since his knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz in July 2019.

The reason for the fight getting rescheduled is unknown. However, Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) did struggle to hit the middleweight mark in his most recent outing against Marvin Vettori in the UFC Fight Night 196 headliner in October 2021. He ultimately requested the fight to take place at light heavyweight. The former title challenger lost the back-and-forth battle by unanimous decision.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Double or Nothing debut, Paige VanZant ‘can’t wait’ for AEW solo match

After including former UFC fighter Paige VanZant in storylines involving American Top Team and signing her to a contract, AEW waited a bit before giving her an in-ring debut. That came in a six-person mixed tag match at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 29, and now VanZant can’t wait to get back in the ring — this time on her own. The Schmo talked with VanZant after Double or Nothing to get her assessment on how her first ever pro wrestling match turned out. Her team, which included TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and his Men of the Year...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Free Nate': Henry Cejudo supports Diaz in standoff with UFC

Nate Diaz has made it abundantly clear all year that he’s ready to fight, but the UFC has yet to grant him his wish. The specific reasons for Diaz’s prolonged absence aren’t clear, but it’s almost certainly related to the fact that the mercurial star has only one fight remaining on his UFC contract. Whatever the dispute, it’s reached the point where Diaz has outright asked the UFC to release him and even dared the promotion to do so by posting a picture of himself purporting to urinate in front of the UFC Apex.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White: Boxing is 'a broken business that is an absolute nightmare to try to fix'

UFC president Dana White thinks the business of boxing has a problem, but he will not take it upon himself to find the solution. Although White enjoys watching the sweet science as a fan, he isn’t exactly jumping at the chance to promote in the sport these days, despite bouncing around some ideas of entering the space in recent years. In 2019, White aimed to start Zuffa Boxing with plans of a complete restructuring of the boxing model. However, the idea quickly fizzled and all but become an afterthought.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Windham Rotunda, a.k.a. Bray Wyatt/The Fiend in WWE, teases wrestling return

Windham Rotunda looks like he might be ready to return to pro wrestling soon. The 35-year-old wrestler, best known as Bray Wyatt and then The Fiend during his time in WWE, offered several tweets Tuesday that made it sound like a comeback is imminent. Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now⭕️ — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022 I’m tired of watching. Tired of...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wrestling Entertainment Series postpones UK show, some talent in doubt

Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) was set to hold its debut show in Nottingham this weekend, headlined by Adam Scherr (WWE’s Braun Strowman) and former UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem. Now wrestling fans will have to wait a bit longer to see what the new promotion has in store. WES announced today that it was postponing its first UK show until July 9. The venue will be the same — Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham — and the countdown clock on the official WES site has been reset to reflect the new date. Unfortunately we have to postpone our first event. Wrestling Entertainment Series will...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

