As the off-season comes to a close, our team put in major work. I am very proud of these kids because up to this point they had not had a regular offseason since 2019. Covid had robbed us of some of what made Wayne County football great which is working hard, being smart and becoming brutally strong. Here are the new record holders along with the filthy 10 lists and the 1000-900-800 pound club members.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO