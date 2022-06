The town of Bluffton's planning commission has approved a preliminary development agreement for new townhomes at the northeast corner of Bluffton Parkway and Buck Island Road. The proposed development, Indigo Cove Townhomes, is planned for about 23 acres and will consist of 83 single-family units. The developer, Winchester Homes, said the townhomes will be a "mid-luxury" development.

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO