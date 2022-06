JoAnn D. Bell, 87, of Salina, Kan., passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born on April 21, 1935, in Louisville, Ky., to William and Loretta (Hornung) Buehler. JoAnn and Billie Bayard Bell were married in Kentucky and later moved their family to Salina and joined Sacred Heart Parish. While raising her four children, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business from Marymount College in 1979.

