Out of the variety of businesses that the COVID-19 pandemic affected, concert venues were among the hardest hit — Berkeley music hall Ashkenaz was no exception. Located on San Pablo Avenue, Ashkenaz has been a center for multicultural music and dancing for decades. Sarah Travis, the executive director, said that Ashkenaz used to play music from a variety of origins, such as Hawaii, Zimbabwe, the Balkans and more. When the pandemic hit, Travis says Ashkenaz closed for more than two years.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO