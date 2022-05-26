Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors Game 5 odds, picks and predictions

The No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks head to Chase Center Thursday with their season on the brink to play the No. 3 seed Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET (TNT). Golden State leads the best-of-7 series 3-1. Below, we look at the Mavericks vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Dallas staved off elimination with a 119-109 win in Tuesday’s Game 4. The Mavs outshot the Warriors from everywhere on the floor and Dallas All-Star PG Luka Doncic had game-highs in points (30), rebounds (14) and assists (9).

Golden State is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) in this series with a plus-8.2 net rating and the Over/Under (O/U) is 2-2.

Mavericks at Warriors odds and lines

Money line (ML): Mavericks +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Warriors -300 (bet $300 to win $100)

Mavericks +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Warriors -300 (bet $300 to win $100) Against the spread: Mavericks +6.5 (-105) | Warriors -6.5 (-120)

Mavericks +6.5 (-105) | Warriors -6.5 (-120) Over/Under: 215.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Mavericks at Warriors key injuries

Mavericks

None

Warriors

F Andre Iguodala (back) out

(back) out SG Gary Payton II (elbow) out

(elbow) out SF Otto Porter Jr. (foot) questionable

Mavericks at Warriors picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 109, Mavericks 105

PASS.

The Warriors should close this series out at home, but Golden State (-300) is too pricey for an outright wager.

The bottom line is what the Mavericks did to get to the Western Conference Finals isn’t working against the Warriors. Dallas went small vs. its first 2 playoff opponents and exposed their opponent’s slow frontcourt defense.

When the Mavs go small in this series, the Warriors just crush them in the paint. If defenses are giving up paint points to Golden State, then backcourts naturally sag off shooters, which is the worst thing you can do against Warriors PG Stephen Curry and SG Klay Thompson.

Golden State (-300) isn’t a lock because Doncic is good enough to steal one on the road in this series and the Mavericks’ defense is good enough to force the Warriors into an off-shooting night.

LEAN MAVERICKS +6.5 (-105).

I liked it better at +7 and +7.5 and the winner has covered most games in these NBA playoffs.

But there’s reverse-line movement (RLM) in the betting market headed toward Dallas and elimination games generally play at a slower pace, which leads to reduced scoring margins.=

Nearly two-thirds of the cash is on the Warriors -6.5 (-120), according to Pregame.com, but they’ve gone from a 7.5-point opening favorite down to the current number. This type of line movement is obviously suspicious because common sense suggests oddsmakers would move the price according to the betting splits.

Lastly, these teams are tied 2-2 in the “four factors” in this series, Dallas’ 3-point shooting can punish Golden State’s zone defense and the Mavs have 2 guards (Doncic and SG Jalen Brunson) who can dribble penetrate.

It’s only a LEAN to the MAVERICKS +6.5 (-105) because we are getting to the party a little late on Dallas.

Slight LEAN to the UNDER 215.5 (-110).

Games tend to be lower scoring as a playoff series continues. Also, there’s RLM in the betting market as the Game 5 O/U opened with a 216.5-point total and has been lowered despite most of the market backing the Over.

However, both teams will probably chuck 3-pointers and there’s enough firepower in both offenses to easily go Over 215.5.

