PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dating back to the late-1800s, Chinese immigrants have made a major impact on cities like Pittsburgh. Here in the 412, they contributed to the cultural and economic fabric of communities like Chinatown. But what happened to it? Well, there are some who are keeping the legacy alive. If you've ever been to the Chinatown restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh, you may not know it's more than just a restaurant – it's a centerpiece of Pittsburgh's historic Asian-American neighborhood. "Pittsburgh's Chinatown was never huge, it was really concentrated on a few blocks over in the area of Second and...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO