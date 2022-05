GILROY – A Gilroy police officer who fatally shot an attempted murder suspect who had ambushed her during a call last September will not face charges, prosecutors said Friday.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Officer Catalina Fraide was acting within the law when she shot 40-year-old David Lopez."Officer Catalina Fraide's disciplined response to a live-fire ambush by a violent felon intent on killing police officers is a credit to her training, professionalism, and courage," said a report by Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker. "Consequently, no criminal liability attaches to her. Officer Fraide's actions were both lawful and...

4 DAYS AGO