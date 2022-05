Each year, millions of people across the United States seek out summer adventures at rivers, lakes, oceans, and other bodies of water to swim and relax in. There’s no doubt that beautiful large lakes look inviting – clear blue waters surrounded by gorgeous sands, sometimes with picturesque mountainous backdrops. They make the perfect swim spot for people looking for that calm, relaxing experience. Unfortunately, some lakes are much more deadlier than you think. They may contain harmful algae or be contaminated with animal waste, or worse, they move with a current too fast to keep up with. So before you jump into any lake to swim, you have to be sure that it is safe for you to do so.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO