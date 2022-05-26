“Union Square in Bloom” Salsa Dance Party & Free Flowers (SF)

Mayor London N. Breed just announced a plan in her proposed two-year budget to end homelessness for transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC) San Franciscans in five years. The plan to end trans homelessness will be a collaborative effort between the Mayor’s Office on Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH), the Department of Public Health (DPH), the Office of Transgender Initiatives (OTI), and nonprofit organizations serving TGNC people experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness. This makes San Francisco the first city in the United States to commit to ending homelessness for TGNC people.

