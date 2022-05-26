ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

“Union Square in Bloom” Salsa Dance Party & Free Flowers (SF)

funcheap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the end of spring and Union Square in Bloom at Union Square Park!. On this special day there will be music, dance, drinks, and of course, flowers!. Put on your dancing shoes and head...

sf.funcheap.com

funcheap.com

Tix on Sale: The Chainsmokers Live at Greek Theatre on Oct. 28th (Berkeley)

The Chainsmokers “So Far So Good Tour” Live at Greek Theatre (Berkeley) Grammy® Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their fourth full length album, So Far So Good, via DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records. The album also features previously released tracks “Riptide,” “High” and “iPad,” which have accumulated 145 Million combined audio/video streams and views to date.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

No Scrubs: ’90s Hip Hop and R&B Night (SF)

After 16 months we are back! From TLC, to the Fresh Prince, to Kid ‘N Play to Usher. We’re taking over San Francisco’s Neck of the Woods, which is reopening for the first time since early 2020 and has just been extensively renovated with a brand new kick-ass sound system, plus upgraded lighting and seating, brand new hard wood floors, new DJ booth and a full bar w/ summer cocktail specials.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

$15 Tix: “Oakland Spiders” Pro Ultimate Disc (Kids Under 12 Free)

Make history with the Oakland Spiders Pro Ultimate Disc (frisbee) squad as they take on the Colorado Summit! Food trucks, kid zone, music, games and more. Bring the whole family, as kids under 12 get in free. The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) plays games across North America April through...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland)

Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland) Join Chabot astronomers on the Observatory Deck for a free telescope viewing! Weather permitting, this is a chance to explore stars, planets and more through Chabot’s historic telescopes. Chabot’s three large historic telescopes offer a unique way to experience the awe and wonder of the Universe. Our observatory deck offers breathtaking views 1,500 feet above the Bay. Three observatory domes house the Center’s 8-inch (Leah, 1883) and 20-inch (Rachel, 1916) refracting telescopes, along with a 36-inch reflecting telescope (Nellie, 2003).
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Kitten Adoptions and Art Sale (Pinole)

2pm-6pm To preview our adoptable animals, please visit our website site here: https://www.thecatgardenrescue…. The Cat Garden Rescue is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose objective is to spay/neuter homeless cats, and place adoptable ones in loving homes. Adoption Fee applies. Please bring a cat carrier; limited carriers will be on...
PINOLE, CA
funcheap.com

TICKET ALERT! Stern Grove RSVPs Open May 31st at 2pm

Stern Grove Festival is returning in 2022 to celebrate its 85th season of hosting free concerts in the park. The festival kicks off June 12, with concerts every Sunday through August 14. RSVPs for 2022 open up 12 days prior to every show – always at Tuesdays at 2pm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Mount Diablo Beacon Lights at Sunset for Memorial Day

A joint proclamation was signed on February 25, 2022, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Danville, to light the Beacon on Mount Diablo to honor veterans on Pearl Harbor Day, Memorial Day, and Veterans Day from sunset to sunrise, beginning in 2022 and every year thereafter. The lighting of the...
DANVILLE, CA
funcheap.com

SF Plans to End Trans Homelessness By 2027

Mayor London N. Breed just announced a plan in her proposed two-year budget to end homelessness for transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC) San Franciscans in five years. The plan to end trans homelessness will be a collaborative effort between the Mayor’s Office on Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH), the Department of Public Health (DPH), the Office of Transgender Initiatives (OTI), and nonprofit organizations serving TGNC people experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness. This makes San Francisco the first city in the United States to commit to ending homelessness for TGNC people.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF Police “Quack the Case” and Save Baby Ducklings

When a mother duck’s babies fell through a grate into a drain in Oracle Park Sunday morning, San Francisco police officers quickly quacked the case. Averting a flap, officers who heard the mother’s frantic quacking around 6:30 a.m. Sunday rescued the ducklings. The babies were apparently walking over a metal grate in the parking lot, fell through the grate into a drain and couldn’t get out, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Big Basin Finally Reopening (Partially) in Summer 2022

BIG BASIN UPDATE State Parks Shares Concept for a Connected, Collaborative, Reimagined Big Basin Redwoods State Park. Vision for the Reimagined Park to be discussed at a community event on June 3, 2022. California State Parks this week announced the release of the Reimagining Big Basin Vision Summary, a collaborative...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

