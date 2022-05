The following information was obtained from the Marion Police Department. Note that arrests and charges are allegations only, not findings of guilt. Jeannette Hall, 50, of Marion, has been arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in the areas of W. DeYoung St. and N. Carbon St. on May 12.

MARION, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO