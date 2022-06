PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's golf's captains Lucas Wells and Xavier Marcoux were recognized on Tuesday as members of the 2022 NCAA Division 1 All-Northeast PING Team. The pair of Scarlet Knights were two of the 25 players selected to the northeast all-region squad. Marcoux won the award for the first time and Wells won it for the second consecutive season. Marcoux the upcoming senior from Canada and Concord, Mass. started in all ten events for the Scarlet Knights in 2021-22 and participated in 30 tournament rounds.

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO