We have made it to another weekend, but we've also made it to a super, mega, fantastic holiday weekend. AND, it's the first holiday of the summer! So I can officially say it's summer now! Just, don't look at the projected snow in the forecast for parts of Southeast Wyoming, will ya? What are your plans for the weekend? Hitting up a pool while it's warm today and tomorrow? Seeing family? Lighting the BBQ? Well, I have a full list of events going on around Cheyenne that you'll want to check out.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO