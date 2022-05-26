ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Rockville 8th Grader Competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Suzanne Pollak
mymcmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVikram Reddy, an eighth grader at Robert Frost Middle School in Rockville, is one of 234 spellers competing in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee. He is the only speller from Montgomery County. The 14-year-old likes to play...

