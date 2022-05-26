Rockville 8th Grader Competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Permanent signage is up at the upcoming Five Below at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese. No opening date has been announced but the coming soon signage has now been updated to say “Summer 2022” instead of “Spring 2022”. Five Below has additional Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring. A representative from the Kentlands location told us last year that the new Gaithersburg store is not replacing the current Gaithersburg location.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO