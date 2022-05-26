Enter to win the Dad’s chair prize package (worth over $1600)!

A brazen attempt at an ATM robbery overnight, as a black four-by-four ripped a cash machine from its foundation at the MacArthur and Ash location of Town and Country Bank. Teenager Huntyer Dubach was at the scene. “My mom came in yelling when I was dead asleep, ‘Somebody’s trying to...
Springfield Mass Transit is going green. SMTD manager, Steve Schufel, says 34 diesel buses will be retired over the next year or so and replaced with 34 diesel-electric hybrid buses. He says the buses still run on diesel fuel but they will be able to shutoff at certain times and idle on electric power.
According to our news partners at WAND – TV, a 74-year-old man has died after he was hit by a truck while mowing a lawn in Sangamon County. State police said the victim, identified as a Sherman man, was mowing grass on the west side of Route 124 south of Barber Road. At the time, a semi-truck was moving southbound on Route 124. The person mowing the grass tried to cross Route 124 and was hit by the truck in the road.
From replacing a parking lot with an underground garage to moving the Senate next door for 2 1/2 years, there’s a lot going on. And the Capitol architect, Andrea Aggertt, says it’s costing more than anticipated, but she sounds neither surprised nor outraged. “Our statehouse has some aging...
For the first time in two years there was a full Memorial Day program Monday at Camp Butler National Cemetery, hosted in part by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The ceremony was marked by a wreath-laying ceremony, speeches, a moment of silence, and the playing of Taps. Congressman Rodney Davis...
Comments / 0