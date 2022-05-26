ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anthony, ID

Judge delays Lori Daybell's October trial, ruling couple will be tried together

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ANTHONY, Idaho — An Idaho judge has ruled that the jury trial for Lori Vallow Daybell will be delayed, meaning she will be tried in conjunction with her husband, Chad Daybell, both of whom face numerous murder charges. Fremont County Judge Steven Boyce issued a written decision...

www.ksl.com

