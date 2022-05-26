Sachse state champion driven to be best

This Week In Dallas, You Can Wake Up In The Sky With Gucci Mane, Wish You Were The Moon with Neko Case, Do It Again With Steely Dan & More. Alexandria Aniyah Rubio (10), Alithia Ramirez (10), Amerie Jo Garza (10), Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez (10), Eliahana Cruz Torres (10), Eliana “Ellie” Garcia (9), Jackie Cazares (10), Jailah Nicole Silguero (10), Jayce Luevanos (10), José Flores (10), Layla Salazar (10), Makenna Lee Elrod (10), Maite Rodriguez (10), Miranda Mathis (11), Nevaeh Bravo (10), Rojelio Torres (10), Tess Marie Mata (10), Uziyah Garcia (8), Xavier Lopez (10) and their teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia; these are the names of the lives lost last Tuesday during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
