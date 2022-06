Virtual Dining Concepts LLC was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Fire Awards honorees, who were featured in OBJ's April 29-May 5, 2022, weekly edition. The Orlando-based company was started by restauranteur Robert Earl of Planet Hollywood fame, and has grown in the last two years due to the rise of "ghost kitchens." Its parent Virtual Holdings Inc. in fall 2021 closed a $20 million Series A investment round, which was expected to help it develop new technology, beef up its corporate infrastructure, and ramp up marketing and customer support, the company previously told OBJ.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO