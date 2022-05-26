No, Panthers great Steve Smith is not actually a Giants coach now

With general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll now at the helm of the Big Apple, the New York Giants are under new leadership here in 2022. But that era will not, at least at this moment, include Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr.

On Thursday, the former wideout turned NFL Network analyst stopped by the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J. to check out what Big Blue was up to. And Smith Sr., who doesn’t also mind turning troll at times, whipped out a late April Fool’s joke on Twitter.

For those who hadn’t been familiar with Smith Sr.’s sense of humor before, specifically Giants fans, this might’ve come off as real news. (Just check the replies.)

But Dan Duggan of The Athletic, who was also on hand at New York’s organized team activities, reported that the Giants denied Smith Sr.’s “claim.”

Well, maybe it’s a good thing—because that shade of blue ain’t cutting it.